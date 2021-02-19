Mercedes Chief Engineer Comes Clean On Why New C-Class Will Only Have 4 Cylinder Engines

Rumors of a four-door coupe take on the outgoing C-Class originally emerged in May 2014 but never materialized. The CLC with rear doors won't be seeing the light of production day during the W206 generation either as Mercedes has announced it won't go after the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, vehicle chief engineer Christian Früh admitted a new swoopy sedan to slot between the CLA and CLS was conceived as a concept in the early stages of the W206's development. However, the three-pointed star ultimately decided against an Audi A5 Sportback competitor: "As you know, it is common in this business that not every concept survives the long road to series release."



