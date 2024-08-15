Mercedes Chief Executive Meets With Korean High Rise Residents After EV Fire Destroys 140 Vehicles And Almost Burns Down Their Home

The head of Mercedes-Benz in South Korea will meet on Wednesday residents of an apartment complex damaged by a fire that started in one of its electric vehicles (EVs) and burned for more than eight hours, stoking public safety fears.

Mathias Vaitl, the chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Korea, will hold a closed-door meeting with residents of the apartment in the city of Incheon to the west of Seoul, the company said, without providing more details.

The Aug. 1 fire appeared to start spontaneously in a Mercedes-Benz EV using Farasis Energy batteries parked in the underground garage of the apartment complex and damaged or destroyed 140 cars.