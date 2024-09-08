Mercedes Confirms First Ever Maybach SL Roadster For Pebble Beach Debut

Mercedes-Maybach will soon expand its reach beyond the usual luxury takes on the S-Class, GLS, and EQS SUV with the first-ever SL. That's right, the roadster, which Mercedes-AMG developed, is now getting the Maybach treatment in a premiere.
 
Nevertheless, you already knew that, as we caught a pair of prototypes undergoing testing last month. However, this is the first official confirmation of the upcoming model, which will celebrate its public unveiling next weekend. The posh open-top car will be presented to the public on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 18, 2024.
 


