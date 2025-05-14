Mercedes Confirms GLC-Class Will Be American Made

Mercedes-Benz is the latest in a growing list of automakers to make recent announcements about moving more production to the U.S. CEO Ola Källenius has confirmed that Mercedes will build its popular GLC-Class compact crossover in the U.S., just days after the automaker said it planned to build a “core segment” vehicle here.

Källenius made the confirmation during a recent media roundtable, where he also said Mercedes would invest in expanding its U.S. commercial van plant, Automotive News reported. Mercedes' U.S. production footprint currently includes a plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for passenger vehicles and a plant in Charleston, South Carolina, for commercial vehicles, namely the Sprinter full-size van.