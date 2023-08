Mercedes is denying the rumors according to which the upcoming C 63 and E 63 are getting V8 engines. The first to get it was reportedly the C 63, which would debut in 2026.

The info would make no sense considering that the premium carmaker, just like any other, started to walk down the downsizing lane back in 2014, when the Mercedes-AMG GT supercar came with the 4.0-liter V8 instead of the SLS's massive 6.3-liter V12.