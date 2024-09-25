Mercedes Considers Killing Fastback SUV Models

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:06 PM

Views : 496 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has been on a mission to trim the fat from its bloated product lineup, all in the name of cost-cutting. Now, rumors are swirling that the axe may soon fall on their so-called coupe SUVs, with executives reportedly debating whether to kill off the models entirely or merge them into a single streamlined offering.
 
Currently, Mercedes offers two coupe SUV options—the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe—positioned as direct competitors to BMW‘s X4 and X6. The high-riding models with sloping rooflines account for about 10-15 percent of global GLC and GLE sales, with a slightly lower figure of around 6 percent in China. Such modest numbers raise questions about their long-term viability within the Mercedes lineup.
 


Read Article


Mercedes Considers Killing Fastback SUV Models

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)