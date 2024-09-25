Mercedes Considers Killing Fastback SUV Models

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has been on a mission to trim the fat from its bloated product lineup, all in the name of cost-cutting. Now, rumors are swirling that the axe may soon fall on their so-called coupe SUVs, with executives reportedly debating whether to kill off the models entirely or merge them into a single streamlined offering. Currently, Mercedes offers two coupe SUV options—the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe—positioned as direct competitors to BMW‘s X4 and X6. The high-riding models with sloping rooflines account for about 10-15 percent of global GLC and GLE sales, with a slightly lower figure of around 6 percent in China. Such modest numbers raise questions about their long-term viability within the Mercedes lineup.



Read Article