Mercedes Defends Soap Bar Looks Of EQS Lineup Calling It Progressive

Mercedes is fully aware that fans of the three-pointed star have not appreciated the "jellybean" design of its EQ electric lineup. As such, the German luxury brand has decided to make EVs look more like gas cars from now on. But even though the super-slippery approach hasn't worked as intended, the company stands by the controversial styling. Referring to the EQS, the company's design boss described it as "purposeful and very progressive." Speaking with ABC News, Gorden Wagener explained that the EQS is not intended for the typical S-Class clientele. Instead, it's for people who want to try something different from the flagship gasoline car's conventional styling. He added that the electric luxobarge, with its drag coefficient of only 0.20 cd, looks like it's "10 years into the future." He admitted that the regular S-Class buyer probably doesn't like it. The design chief believes the car’s egg-shaped styling isn’t really an issue. Ok, so what went wrong?



