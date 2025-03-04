Mercedes Demands That Deion Sanders Son Shilo, Return His Vehicle After Accumulating $11 Million In Debt

The financial services arm of Mercedes-Benz is demanding the payment - or repossession - of a vehicle from University of Colorado safety Shilo Sanders.
 
According to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer (via Yahoo Sports), the automaker is seeking relief from a court where Sanders filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after accumulating $11million in debt.
 
The company claims that Sanders is past due for $6,877 in monthly payments on a vehicle. Sanders has an outstanding balance of $97,239 while the trade-in value of the car stands at $97k even.


