Mercedes Denies That Lewis Hamilton Was Offered Ferrari F1 Deal

Sky F1’s Naomi Schiff is excited by the thought of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton potentially moving to Ferrari

Ferrari have not made an offer to Lewis Hamilton, team principal Frederic Vasseur says.

Earlier this week, it was reported Ferrari had made a £40m offer to Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion currently set to be a free agent for 2024 due to his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of this season.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both contracted to stay at Ferrari next year.