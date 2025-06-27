Mercedes Designer Says They Released The EQS 10 Years Too Early

The Mercedes-Benz EQS arrived “10 years too early” for its radical styling to be accepted by buyers, according to its designer.

The electric saloon was launched in 2021 as the flagship in a new line of Mercedes EVs but has failed to generate as many sales as its combustion-engined counterpart, the S-Class. A significant reason for this struggle has been its progressive design – such that Mercedes introduced a more traditional-looking grille as part of the car’s 2024 update, to appeal to the more conservative buyer.