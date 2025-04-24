Mercedes Develops Radical Solar Paint To Charge EVs

Electric vehicles have come a long way, but they still have significant hurdles to overcome. One of the biggest pain points is recharging, but Mercedes is working on a clever solution to deal with it. Known as “solar paintwork,” the company is researching new types of solar modules that could be seamlessly applied to the bodies of electric vehicles.
 
These efforts could eventually pave the way for a wafer-thin layer of paint that could generate enough electricity to cover over 8,699 miles (14,000 km) per year.


