Mercedes Ditches Jelly Bean Look With EQS Refresh

Mercedes has unveiled the facelifted EQS, ahead of its debut at Auto China. While the model takes some cues from the S-Class, the changes are far from dramatic.

The flagship electric sedan now comes standard with a sporty AMG Line front bumper, but more notably, it has been equipped with a revised grille that features flush-mounted chrome slats to mimic the one found on the S-Class. Aiding this effort is a new hood ornament, which makes it clear the EQS isn’t just any old jelly bean, but a Mercedes one.