Mercedes Ditches Jelly Bean Look With EQS Refresh

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:39 AM

Views : 612 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes has unveiled the facelifted EQS, ahead of its debut at Auto China. While the model takes some cues from the S-Class, the changes are far from dramatic.
 
The flagship electric sedan now comes standard with a sporty AMG Line front bumper, but more notably, it has been equipped with a revised grille that features flush-mounted chrome slats to mimic the one found on the S-Class. Aiding this effort is a new hood ornament, which makes it clear the EQS isn’t just any old jelly bean, but a Mercedes one.


Read Article


Mercedes Ditches Jelly Bean Look With EQS Refresh

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)