Mercedes Doubling Down On Alabama Plant Adding 500 Workers

Mercedes is doubling down on Atlanta as the company is moving jobs to Georgia and establishing a new state-of-the-art Research & Development hub. The latter represents a multi-million dollar investment in the state, which is home to their U.S. headquarters as well as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The company opened their 1MB facility in Sandy Springs seven years ago and it’s currently home to around 800 employees. Up to 500 more are coming to Georgia and they’re expected to arrive by August 2026.