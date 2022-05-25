Mercedes Drops The Covers On It's First AMG GT Baby Stroller

Limited to 299 copies worldwide, the AMG GT, which is its official name, is bound to make you and your little one stand out more during the daily walks and at the playground. Nearby parents with a soft spot for AMG cars will probably hyperventilate upon spotting the details, otherwise inspired by those used on the sporty models that bear the signature of the Affalterbach brand.



A red AMG pattern on a black background decorates both the stroller and the premium folding bag. Each one has additional AMG logos on the sides of the frame, as well as cross-spoke wheels, and seat inlay made of Dinamica, the same material used for the seats of real AMG vehicles. Mercedes says that the centerpiece is the canopy, otherwise made of jacquard fabric, and decorated by the AMG logo. To further emphasize its special nature, an original AMG badge is also included.



Read Article