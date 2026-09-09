Mercedes E-Class Electric to Replace The Slow Selling EQE

The bubble era is officially over – Mercedes has just been spied testing a new electric E-Class that’ll replace the unloved and underbaked EQE. Just like the smaller C-Class, the new E-Class Electric will sit alongside a combustion version with similar styling. Due to be revealed in 2027, it’ll rival BMW’s updated i5 and the existing Audi A6 e-tron, and cost from around £65,000. We’ve known for some time that Mercedes has wanted to more closely align its electric and combustion models, but the recent C-Class Electric was designed before this new mandate. Instead, the new E-Class will be first model to show just how closely Mercedes will align its ICE and BEV models.



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