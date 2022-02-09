Mercedes EQS All Electric SUV To Start North Of $100,000

Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.

Three models will be offered for the SUV body style; EQS 450+, EQS 580 4Matic, and, eventually, EQS 450 4Matic. To make things less complicated for customers, Mercedes offers three trim packages with varying levels of feature specification, starting at $104,400. That's more than a V8-powered GLS 580.

So what do you get for your money?