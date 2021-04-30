Mercedes EQS Mule Caught Testing At Nurburgring - Is An AMG Version Right Around the Corner?

Mercedes-Benz recently revealed the brand new EQS, its first electric vehicle designed from the ground up to be electric. There’s a lot to like about the EQS, namely its range, interior and gadgets, as well as the impressive acceleration provided by the EQS 580 variant that can sprint to sixty in around 4.1 seconds. However, there’s currently no dedicated performance variant.



Well, that will change come 2022 when Mercedes will unveil the AMG version of the EQS. The most powerful current model, the EQS 580, has two motors that together put out 516 horsepower and 611 pound-feet (830 Nm), but given its 2.5-ton weight, it can’t really do the benchmark sprint in under 4 seconds, and that’s not really good enough these days.



