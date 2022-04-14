Mercedes EQXX Ends The Range Anxiety Question With 621 Mile Run On A Single Charge

When Mercedes-Benz unveiled the aerodynamic EQXX concept car, the industry was astounded by the company's lofty claims. Courtesy of lightweight construction, a slippery shape, and intelligent thermal management, the Stuttgart-based automaker touted it as the most efficient EV ever, capable of a claimed 625-mile range that left many onlookers doubtful.

Well, the luxury carmaker has not only demonstrated the incredible efficiency to be true but even surpassed its claims - in real-world testing. On a trip across Europe, the Vision EQXX covered more than 621 miles (1,000 km) and arrived at its destination with 87 miles of remaining range. You may question the test conditions, but this was carried out in everyday traffic, with no stops to top up the battery.