Mercedes Electric G-Wagon Sales Are Falling Short Of Expectations

Much like the four-cylinder AMG C63, Mercedes had high hopes for the electric G-Class. The company naively believed customers would seamlessly switch to the EV version, assuming the power of the Geländewagen brand would offset the downsides of electrification. However, a new report paints a grim picture of how the market has responded to the G580 with EQ Technology.
 
According to German business newspaper Handelsblatt (subscription required), Mercedes executives have brutally admitted that the electric G-Class is a commercial failure. One executive, who understandably wished to remain anonymous, stated: “The car is sitting like lead at dealers; it’s a complete flop.” Another manager quoted by the reputable publication said: “It’s a niche model; the sales volume is very low.”


