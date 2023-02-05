Mercedes Enlists F1 Team To Assist In Improving Electric Vehicle Efficiency to Catch Up With Tesla

Agent009 submitted on 5/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:46 AM

Views : 570 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In an ambitious move to accelerate electric vehicle development and keep pace with industry leader Tesla, Mercedes-Benz has reportedly turned to its Formula One team for engineering expertise. The efforts are reportedly designed to significantly reduce the development times of new vehicles, allowing Mercedes to gain a competitive edge in the EV market.
 
Steven Merkt, head of transportation solutions at TE Connectivity, suggests that Mercedes’ F1 team involvement could help the company reclaim its position as an innovation leader. Carmakers like Mercedes were considered leaders in combustion engine technology, but with the emergence of EVs, newer automakers like Tesla have taken a notable lead.


Read Article


Mercedes Enlists F1 Team To Assist In Improving Electric Vehicle Efficiency to Catch Up With Tesla

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)