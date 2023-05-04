Mercedes Executive Says Making An EV Really Doesn't Change The Assembly Process Very Much

Industry analysts warn that shifting from fossil fuel to battery power threatens thousands of vehicle assembly plant jobs.

The logic is that electric vehicles with fewer parts will require less time and and a smaller work force to put together.

But in the early days of this transformation, that’s proving untrue at Mercedes-Benz’s manufacturing hub in Vance, which delivers most of the global output of the EQS and EQE electric light trucks.

“We heard so many discussions in the past where folks were scared this move into the electric future [would] cost thousands” of jobs, said Michael Göbel, CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, which operates the 6,300-employee Alabama factory.