Mercedes Expects Half Of US Sales To Be EV By The End Of the Decade

Mercedes-Benz is aiming to sell 45,000 electric vehicles in 2023 across the United States as it looks for EVs to account for half of its U.S. sales by 2030.

Speaking at the car manufacturer’s national dealer meeting earlier in the month, company executives said they hope to sell roughly 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. next year. That would be roughly in line with the 357,729 vehicles that it sold locally in 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic sent shockwaves through the industry and impacted sales.

A dealer who attended the event told Auto News that Mercedes U.S. marketing boss Drew Slaven said the carmaker’s national advertising focus for the next two years would focus “almost exclusively” on electric vehicles and technology.