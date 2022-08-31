Mercedes F1 Boss Admits Max Verstappen Is In A League Of His Own

After the short summer break, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team was hoping for a win in Spa, but that didn’t happen. Team Principal Toto Wolff wants the team to get back on track, but he admitted Max Verstappen was “in a league of his own.”



This past weekend, Formula One returned with the Belgium Grand Prix, which saw a double Red Bull podium, with Carlos Sainz in the third spot.



When it comes to Mercedes, things weren’t exactly how they planned it. Team Principal Toto Wolff says that “I don’t think we can be satisfied with that. If you see Verstappen being in a league of his own, it’s something that we really need to find out, how we can improve our car – the gap is just too big.”



Read Article