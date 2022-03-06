Mercedes F1 Boss Believes Lewis Hamilton Can Still Stage A Comeback This Year

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for Lewis Hamilton in 2022, with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion suffering another frustrating race, this time in Monaco where he finished P8. However, according to team principal Toto Wolff, the “pendulum” will soon wing in Hamilton’s favor, ending his string of bad luck.



So far though, it’s been George Russell who has performed best at Mercedes, having finished in the top five in every race so far this year. Russell is currently fourth in the 2022 Drivers' Standings with 84 points, while Hamilton is sixth with just 50. Still, Wolff claims that despite the points differential, his drivers are “very much on the same pace.”



