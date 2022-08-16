Mercedes F1 Boss Claims Mario Andretti Entering Series Won't Add Value

Andretti Global—a business entity led by the Andretti family—applied to the FIA for a place on the 2024 Formula 1 grid back in February of this year. The announcement was welcomed with open arms throughout the globe, especially in the U.S., where American fans hoped to have a team to support after Haas sold its soul to the Russians. Six months later, however, the process is still in question and current F1 team principals are less than enthused about letting the Italian-American family in. Well, Mario Andretti isn't having any of it. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has somewhat become the unofficial leader of the opposition, claiming it was questionable for a new team of Andretti's caliber to add any real value to F1, per various reports. This sentiment has been widely shared by others, but Wolff's popularity and power within the F1 fraternity have exacerbated his position on the matter.



