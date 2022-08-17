Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Responds To Claims That Lewis Hamilton Will Be Replaced

The beginning of the season was difficult for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, which started a lot of rumors that his time at Mercedes-AMG Petronas might be over. Some even claimed Sergio Perez will replace him next season. Is that true? Toto Wolff has all the answers.



At the beginning of the season, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a hard time keeping up with Red Bull and Ferrari. But the last couple of races had both Mercedes drivers on the podium, with the hopes of winning a race once the summer break is over.



However, there have been multiple rumors that Sergio Perez will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season. Is there any truth to the rumors?



