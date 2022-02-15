Mercedes F1 Denys Red Bull Team Boss A Tour Of Factory

Oracle Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, recently pulled one of the most incredible stunts at the Autosport Awards Charity Auction.

One of the items up for grabs was a tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team's facilities in the UK. Horner put in a winning bid of $5,400. The money raised by the auction supports F1's trackside and factory-team employees.

Considering the extensive 2022 rule changes, it's not hard to see why this might be a problem for the Mercedes F1 team. To have your main rival lurking about seeing what loopholes the engineers discover is less than ideal. We can only imagine Horner pitching up at the front door in his Aston Martin DB11.