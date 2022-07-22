Mercedes F1 Drivers Have Photos With Famed Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar, But Aren't Allowed To Drive It

Driving for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team comes with its advantages, as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton got to check out the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG One. But even those benefits have a limit because they don’t seem to have taken it for a spin. Yet.



George Russell joined the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team in 2022 and has been doing great. He’s currently in the fifth position, after both Red Bull's and Ferrari's drivers. Lewis Hamilton has been with the team since 2013, winning six World Championships with them, and currently in the sixth spot.



