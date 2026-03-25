Mercedes F1 Under Investigation For Bending The Rules

We’re all holding our breath as the FIA investigates what might be the most brilliant engineering loophole of the 2026 season so far. As Motor Biscuit previously reported, Mercedes is suspected of using a two-phase closing mechanism on the W17’s active aero front wing. By snapping the wing partially shut within the legal 400-millisecond window to satisfy the FIA’s sensors, and then slowly settling into its final position over 800ms, Mercedes has allegedly unlocked a massive braking stability advantage. It is a masterclass in manipulating a potential loophole in the rulebook. But following a formal inquiry from Ferrari after a dominant Mercedes 1-2 finish in China, the FIA is officially looking into the trick. So, what happens if the governing body decides the Silver Arrows crossed the line?



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