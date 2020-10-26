Mercedes Focuses On Porsche With First Round Of Performance EVs

Daimler chief executive Ola Kallenius has confirmed that Mercedes-Benz is looking to chase after Porsche with performance-focused plug-in hybrids and all-electric models.

In recent years, the car manufacturer has been increasing its focus on electric vehicles, launching the EQC SUV and since confirming the likes of the EQS, EQE Sedan and EQE SUV for production. During a recent interview with German monthly magazine Manager Magazin, Kallenius hinted at the brand’s future range of electrified performance models.