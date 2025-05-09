Mercedes G-Class Convertible Set To Return To Showrooms

The Mercedes G-Class convertible is set to return to showrooms, with the brand confirming that an open-top version of its wildly popular SUV will be made available in global markets, including the UK and USA.

Mercedes has often sold soft-top G-Class models in the past, but these were typically only available in a short-wheelbase form. When the G was reimagined in the late 2010s, only a long-wheelbase variant was offered, so other than a few extravagant ‘Landaulet’ versions, the model has remained as a hard-top only.

That is about to change, though, with Mercedes teasing the silhouette of its new G-Class convertible, which will combine some form of folding roof mechanism with a long-wheelbase five-door bodyshell for the first time in mass production. If you can't wait for it to arrive, you can buy a standard used Mercedes G-Class for less than £70,000 through our Buy a Car service.