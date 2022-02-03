Mercedes G-Class Edition 550 Debuts In Limited 200 Vehicle Production Run

Mercedes-Benz USA has taken the wraps off the new G-Class Edition 550.

Limited to 200 units, the special editions are all about exclusivity and each will feature a Jupiter Red, Arabian Grey, or Moonlight White exterior. The latter hue is particularly noteworthy as Mercedes said it’s their newest Manufaktur color.

The colors are contrasted by gloss black paint that has been applied to the bumpers, fender flares, grille, and wheels. The G-Class Edition 550 also features black badging as well as an exterior badge that shows the silhouette of the G-Class and notes the special edition is 1 of 200 units.