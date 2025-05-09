Mercedes GLC's 39 Inch Hyperscreen Stretches To The Limit

Mercedes has already teased the new electric GLC’s boldest exterior feature, its retro-futuristic light-up grille. Now it’s giving us a look at its wowest interior detail, a next-generation MBUX Hyperscreen display that stretches the full width of the car.

At first look, the new baguette-shaped dashboard looks very similar to the setup in the electric CLA sedan that was revealed in March. But the CLA’s display is actually three (including an optional passenger display) cleverly concealed under a single pane of glass to make it look like one display, as was the original Hyperscreen that debuted on the 2021 EQS.