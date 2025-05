As President Trump’s import tariffs begin to take effect, foreign automakers, including those from Germany, are considering building more vehicles within America’s borders. In Audi’s case, that would mean establishing U.S. production for the first time.

However, as it turns out, avoiding tariffs isn’t the only incentive to shift manufacturing from Germany to the U.S.; escaping the high domestic labor costs that are straining Germany’s car industry is another major factor.