Mercedes Gets A Reality Check After EU Waffles On ICE Ban

Mercedes-Benz was among the many automakers that lobbied Brussels to soften the European Union’s 2035 ban on the sale of new combustion cars. Now that the body is easing up on its aggressive push for an all-electric future, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius says the revisions risk creating more uncertainty rather than less. Källenius told Reuters on the sidelines of the new Mercedes S-Class launch that the EU had “opened the door slightly for now,” but warned there was “a great risk that the market will shrink on the way there.” The proposed changes still need to clear the EU’s legislative process and there’s likely still room for change before they become law. It's a surprising statement from an executive who begged the EU for a "reality check" on its all-electric goals.



