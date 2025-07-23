Mercedes Gives Customers Microsoft Teams So They Can Never Get Away From The Office

Have you ever been driving along in your AMG GT63 and wondered aloud, “You know what would make this car perfect? Microsoft Teams.” Well, wonder no more, because Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Microsoft for a new suite of in-car technologies designed to make your work-life balance that much worse.

The upcoming CLA will be the first Mercedes model with Microsoft Intune baked directly into its MB.OS operating system, complete with the 365 Copilot generative AI assistant and the aforementioned Microsoft Teams with an Enhanced Meetings function.