Mercedes Gives Up On Leading Self Driving Technology - Says It Can't Compete

Agent009 submitted on 11/4/2020

1 user comments | Views : 472 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

With Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the helm, Mercedes-Benz is currently employing a one-two punch in Formula 1, winning races and populating the podium quite frequently.

Unfortunately, there's a race that Mercedes won't win – something that doesn’t involve drivers.

In a report by Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland, Mercedes said that it's withdrawing from the autonomous driving race. Take note that this doesn't pertain to the level 3 self-driving tech found in the 2021 Mercedes S-Class, nor the recently announced partnership between Daimler and Waymo to produce driverless semis.



Car4life1

Good Move, if it doesn’t make money, it doesn’t make sense...Benz saw all the red tape/legal/lawsuits awaiting manufacturers from local gov./civilians that will erase any profit from the tech.

A technology that most drivers/consumers aren’t asking for nor excited about. It’s interesting the group of auto enthusiast that are most likely to purchase the self driving tech is also the group that will complain about losing control/connection with autos...

Time will only tell, but Benz has done radar guided cruise control since the 90’s and that’s more than enough for now

Posted on 11/4/2020   

