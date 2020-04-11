Mercedes Gives Up On Leading Self Driving Technology - Says It Can't Compete

With Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the helm, Mercedes-Benz is currently employing a one-two punch in Formula 1, winning races and populating the podium quite frequently. Unfortunately, there's a race that Mercedes won't win – something that doesn’t involve drivers.

In a report by Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland, Mercedes said that it's withdrawing from the autonomous driving race. Take note that this doesn't pertain to the level 3 self-driving tech found in the 2021 Mercedes S-Class, nor the recently announced partnership between Daimler and Waymo to produce driverless semis.