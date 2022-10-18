Mercedes Goes Into HYPERDRIVE With the EQE SUV. Are You A FAN Or A FOE?

Despite being taller, the EQE SUV is actually more compact than the saloon, with the axles nearer together and a shorter overall length, though the design language is very much in keeping with Mercedes’ other EQ models with their smoothed aerodynamic shapes, glassed-off front “grille” and rear light bar



Also like other EQ cars is the EQE SUV’s choice of powertrains. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive models are available, ranging from the 288bhp EQE 350+ and EQE 350 4Matic (two- and four-wheel drive respectively) to the 402bhp EQE 500 4Matic.



Sitting higher still in the line-up are two performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG versions, the EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+, both all-wheel drive, with the latter capable of developing up to 677bhp and 738lb ft of instant torque when the AMG Dynamic Plus package (which liberates yet more performance) is optioned.



Energy is supplied to the motors in all instances by a substantial 90.6kWh battery meaning that in its most efficient guise the EQE SUV has a huge range of 367 miles between charges, according to the official WLTP test. That range is aided by a heat pump, which draws waste heat from the electric powertrain to warm the cabin and help reduce the drain on the battery on colder days.



With a maximum DC charging speed of 170kW (the SUV shares the same 400-volt electrical architecture as the saloon), the EQE can add around 137 miles of range in 15 minutes. For AC charging, the EQE’s on-board charger can operate as standard at up to 11kW, with a 22kW charger optional.









