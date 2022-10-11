Mercedes Gunning To Dethrone Porsche At Nurburgring

From the looks of things, the Mercedes-AMG One has had a go at some kind of Nurburgring record.

At least, that's what the below Facebook post from the brand implies. These photos were clearly taken at the iconic Grun Holle, and the brand says to "stay tuned for a challenge of the monumental kind."

There's no doubt in our minds that Mercedes-AMG is headed for the history books. The AMG One is effectively a de-tuned F1 car with a road-legal body, and if anything is going to take a 'Ring record this year, this is the car to do it.