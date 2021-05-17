Mercedes Has Your BACH! Your MayBACH S 680 4MATIC Sedan. Coming In 2022

The Mercedes-Maybach brand represents the manifestation of sophisticated luxury in its most advanced form. The new-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class demonstrates an elegant combination of sublime beauty, refinement and tailored craftsmanship, alongside its industry-leading innovations in terms of intelligent drive, connectivity and driving comfort. Today Mercedes-Benz USA unveiled the highly exclusive, all-new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Sedan, offering levels of power and performance to meet even the most discerning standards. The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Sedan will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022.



Equipped with a handcrafted 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine, the S 680 4MATIC is the most powerful model in the Mercedes-Maybach lineup, capable of producing 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque and rocketing the luxury sedan from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The new-generation S 680 now includes the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system for the first time. Delivering 31% torque distribution to the front axle and 69% to the rear axle, the 4MATIC system offers the best possible traction and driving stability while delivering the highest level of ride comfort and driving dynamics. The further-developed front axle differential has been optimized in terms of its weight and friction values. Further refinements of the luxury sedan include active road noise compensation, which helps make the already serene interior environment of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class even quieter. Similar to headphones with noise suppression, the system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves. Active road noise compensation is a function of the new Burmester® High-End 4D Surround Sound System.































































































































The most important features at a glance



* The exterior design of the Mercedes-Maybach showcases unique and distinctive features, including Maybach-exclusive highlights such as the front bumper and radiator grille with Maybach lettering, engine hood trim strip, illuminated seamless door handles and Maybach door sill panels in stainless steel illuminated in the front and rear.?

* On request, the exclusive appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be further enhanced by a two-tone paint finish with a fine dividing line. A total of ten color combinations from the Mercedes-Maybach paint chart are available.?

* The sumptuous interior is adorned by Nappa Leather finishes throughout, including the headliner, dashboard and instrument panel surrounds, armrests and glovebox, window frames and pillars, sun visors, backrest pockets and door sill panel inserts, and two seat rest cushions for rear passengers complete with diamond quilting, contrast piping and the Mercedes-Maybach emblem. The designo backrest trim in wood, diamond stitching on the seats, Maybach pedal cluster and Maybach-specific scent round out the luxurious cabin.?

* With the available electronically-powered comfort doors, the rear doors can be controlled by the driver and open and close with no human effort, even on gradients. Integration into the MBUX infotainment and control system and Blind Spot Assist system ensures a high level of operating convenience and additional safety. In combination with MBUX Interior Assist in the rear, the closing action of the automatic comfort doors can even be started or stopped with a hand gesture.?

* Rear-axle steering allows for impressive maneuverability and agility on narrow city streets with the reduced turning radius. At the same time the handling benefits from a virtual extension of the wheelbase at higher speeds. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to 4.5 or 10 degrees, depending on the wheel selection (staggered or non-staggered).?

* The new ‘Maybach’ DYNAMIC SELECT mode provides maximum ride comfort and smooth acceleration.?

* With adaptive rear lighting, the brightness and color temperature of the interior lighting is adjustable in several stages. The LED spotlights are adjustable for position and size, allowing use for reading or lounge lighting.?

* MBUX Interior Assist in the rear is able to detect rear-seat passengers. In this case the head restraints extend automatically. Intuitive hand gestures can be used to control the rear roller sun blind in the panoramic sliding sunroof. This is available in conjunction with MBUX Interior Assist in the front.?

* The all-new rear seat airbags offer advanced protection for passengers with an innovative deployment and inflation concept, allowing them to adapt to rear seat passengers and deploy in a gentle manner to reduce the effect of an impact.?

* With the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system, passengers in the rear can also enjoy the full MBUX experience with direct access to vehicle functions. For example, it is possible to watch films and access internet content on the two fully-integrated 11.6-inch high-resolution displays.?

* The available silver-plated champagne flutes and refrigerated compartment complete the exclusive atmosphere in the rear of the Mercedes-Maybach. A tailor-made insert in the stowage compartment and two matching holders in the center console hold the flutes in place even when on the move.?

Supreme quality materials, carefully hand-painted colors and highly exclusive and Maybach-specific design elements and features underline the Mercedes-Maybach sedan as the absolute pinnacle of sophisticated luxury. A benchmark in the super-luxury segment, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC Sedan will go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2022.



At a Glance Mercedes-Maybach

S 680 4MATIC Sedan Length 215.3” Width w/ mirrors

(w/o mirrors) 83.0”

(75.6” with seamless door handles) Height 59.4” Wheelbase 133.7” Curb Weight (lbs) TBA Fuel Economy

(city/hwy/comb) TBA Engine 6.0L V12 biturbo Displacement 5,980 cc Drive Config. 4MATIC All- Wheel Drive Performance 621 hp @ 5,250 – 5,500 rpm

738 lb-ft @ 2,000 – 4,000 rpm Transmission 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic 0-60 mph (sec) 4.4 Top speed (mph) 130 (electronically limited) Main Competitors Bentley Flying Spur

Rolls Royce Ghost





