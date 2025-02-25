Mercedes Hits The Road With Solid State Battery Power In An EQS Prototype

Although the excitement that once surrounded electric vehicles seems to have toned down a bit, electrification remains, at least for the foreseeable future, the path the automotive industry will follow. As such, expect some technological breakthroughs to be announced from time to time, as it happened this week courtesy of the Germans from Mercedes-Benz.

One of the ways carmakers are looking to advance the EV kin is by researching solid-state batteries. Because they use a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, batteries made like this are equipped with safer cells, but also come with improved capabilities and lower weight.

That's in big part owed to the fact that solid-state batteries allow the use of new kinds of anodes. One such new kind of anode is the lithium-metal one that's being researched by German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and battery startup Factorial.