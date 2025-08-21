Mercedes In Advanced Talks With BMW To Use Begin Using ICE 4 Cylinder Engines

Mercedes-Benz is in advanced talks about potentially using BMW's four-cylinder petrol engines for a wide range of future cars, as part of a radical rethink of its ICE strategy prompted by slower-than-expected take-up of its EVs.

A Mercedes source has told Autocar the two firms are already at high level of planning and negotiations, and an announcement on whether it will go ahead expected before the end of the year. Autocar has approached BMW for comment.

The potential tie-up – first uncovered by Germany's Manager Magazin – would have BMW providing a new generation of petrol engines for use in Mercedes models ranging from the CLA through the GLA, GLB, C-Class, E-Class and GLC to the upcoming 'Little G'.