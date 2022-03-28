Mercedes India Plant Production Stopped For Hours After An Unauthorized Vistor Is Discovered

By now, you’ve heard about production delays a thousand times due to supply chain issues and chip shortages. Imagine you’re waiting on a Mercedes-Benz to arrive and you receive a notice that your car has been delayed for a day due to a leopard interruption. That’s an email that you should save forever, because it will likely never happen again.

In Chakan, India in the district of Maharashtra, a young leopard padded into the Mercedes-Benz factory and scared the employees half to death, shutting down production for several hours. This particular area of the globe has a higher density of leopards than anywhere else in the world, but it's still a rare occurrence for these animals to get so close to humans.



