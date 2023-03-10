Mercedes Is Ready to Take On Tesla, But Hasn't It Already Lost That Battle?

Three-row crossovers and SUVs are a hot commodity nowadays. Tesla's Model Y is so popular that it could end the year as Europe's best-selling car, overcoming legends like the VW Golf or Dacia Sandero. It even has a shot at becoming the world's best-selling vehicle. But until the official numbers are in, let's look at how Mercedes-Benz plans to steal market share from the now Texas-based EV maker. A seven-seater zero-emission vehicle surely sounds like an enticing proposition now that gas is over $6 per gallon in some parts of the Western US. Charging at home may not happen too fast, but with overnight rates being as low as they are, it makes a whole lot of sense to leave your commuting appliance plugged in and wake up to a car that'll go at least 250 miles on a full battery.



Read Article