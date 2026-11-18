Even for the most passionate among us, the name Mercedes-Benz C 111 probably doesn't ring that many bells. Not because it doesn’t exist, or because it was a bad design in some way, but for the simple reason that the German carmaker didn't move past the prototype stage with this one. And that, among other things, is what will probably make the upcoming sale of such an example one of the highlights of 2027 for car collectors. Mercedes-Benz first dreamed up the C 111 just in time to be shown at the 1969 International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main. A supercar by name, the ride was an experimental vehicle that featured design and technical fittings inspired by the 300 SL (W 198), including the gullwing doors, a four-rotor Wankel engine, and a fiberglass-reinforced plastic body.



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