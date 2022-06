Mercedes-Benz has announced it is immediately recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system. Germany’s federal transport authority (KBA) said that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015 of the SUV series ML and GL, and the R-Class luxury minivan. 993,407 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, including about 70,000 in Germany, the KBA added.



Read Article