Mercedes Joins GM And Tesla And Starts Mining Operations For Lithium

Mercedes partner Rock Tech has broken ground on its new lithium refining facility in Germany that will serve the premium German automaker.

Along with its incredibly extensive production shift toward electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is working to become battery independent. Securing the necessary raw materials, chiefly lithium, is crucial to that plan. In this effort, it has partnered with Canadian lithium extraction and refining giant Rock Tech, and the partnership’s first refining facility has entered construction.

According to Mercedes, the upcoming lithium hydroxide plant will begin supplying the automaker with critically needed lithium in 2026, along with a series of other production changes that are going on simultaneously. This includes countless industrial retrofitting projects that Mercedes is undertaking, primarily in Europe but also at its Chinese and North American production locations.