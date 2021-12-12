Mercedes Launch ANOTHER appeal To Overturn Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Result. Should It Be?

British fans are claiming Lewis Hamilton was robbed of an eighth World Championship after a controversial decision by race directors gave rival Max Verstappen the opportunity to snatch the title on the final lap of a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton’s team launched a pair of protests against Verstappen's title-winning victory amid the highly contested decision, but they were quickly dismissed and Verstappen was confirmed as the world champion in the second defeat of the night for Mercedes.

The team will now launch an appeal against the stewards' decision in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the race result.