Mercedes Launches Three New Trim Levels For The C-Class

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is poised to reinforce its leading position as the most advanced vehicle in its segment by showcasing a new progressive interior and sporty exterior design, electrified engine, innovative comfort features and groundbreaking technology. Taking cues from the all-new flagship S-Class, the C-Class takes comfort, safety and the overall driver and passenger experience to a new level. The all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022. In order to streamline the packaging structures, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will be offered in three highly-equipped, strategically curated trims for the U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each trim is available on both the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedan, and showcases innovative technologies and luxurious features beyond the generous standard features, along with extensive options for customization. Longer and wider than its predecessor, the new-generation C-Class also showcases an all-new, cab-backward exterior design. The sporty look is accentuated by the new A-shaped grille with an open star pattern and power domes on the hood that lend the vehicle an aggressive profile and striking new look. The new headlights, two-piece horizontal taillight design and sleek side profile with a higher shoulder line underscore the character of the C-Class as a modern sport sedan. With five new paints, all new upholstery options and a portfolio of new Mercedes-Benz and AMG wheel options, the C-Class can be customized to suit individual tastes across the board. The progressive interior of the C-Class demonstrates a clear focus on technology and high-quality materials with its host of new trim options, freestanding 12.3" digital instrument panel and new large 11.9" central touchscreen multimedia display. Adopted from the S-Class, its portrait orientation is particularly advantageous for fullscreen navigation, further enhancing the driver experience. As an exclusive new C-Class feature, the 11.9" central display is slightly tilted towards the driver by six degrees for the first time, further underscoring the sporty and dynamic drivercentered design and performance of the C-Class. The latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) technology is on par with that of the S-Class with its sophisticated, learning-capable infotainment system with advanced Voice Control. With significant processing power abilities, the vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent including features such as the newly standard wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, with individual MBUX profiles that can be activated by biometric authentication via the fingerprint sensor, the possibilities for personalization and intuitive operation have become far more extensive, and controlling vehicle and comfort functions is easier than ever before. The C-Class model range also debuts a new turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an integrated starter generator and 48-volt mild hybrid technology – the first fourcylinder gasoline engine in the Mercedes-Benz lineup with this technology. The systematically electrified 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine in the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedan boasts effortless and efficient power and improved comfort and performance. With an output of 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, the C 300 models benefit from an increase of 22 lb-ft of torque compared to the predecessor. The 48V mild hybrid system provides a further 148 lb-ft of torque as well as up to an additional 20 hp for short periods for smooth acceleration and power delivery. The entire suite of available active and passive driver assistance systems have been enhanced on the new C-Class with additional and advanced functions that reduce driver workload in day-to-day situations for more comfortable and safe driving. With Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist and Active Lane Change Assist, the vehicle can semi-autonomously maintain its speed and the distance to the traffic in front as well as stay in its lane on multi-lane roads, and reduce the vehicle speed according to the traffic situation. The extensive driver assistance systems, as well as the sophisticated crash sensor systems, ensure the C-Class upholds the highest levels of safety and sophistication. Newly available Active Stop-and-Go Assist can also provide semi-autonomous support in traffic jams at speeds up to 37 mph. The available AMG Line with Night Package represents the sportiest expression of the C-Class Sedan. In addition to AMG body styling, black accents and AMG wheels, the striking diamond grille with the star design in chrome is a distinguishing feature of AMG Line, along with the front fascia with its prominent A-wing that looks even more aggressive. The sporty interior is complete with a flat-bottom AMG Steering Wheel, AMG floormats and MB-Tex Dashboard. The next generation C-Class is poised to redefine the benchmark and take comfort, safety and the overall driver and passenger experience to a completely new level. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022. Trims at a Glance: Premium Trim Exclusive Trim Pinnacle Trim Equipment Feature Highlights: 12.3" Driver Display

11.9" Center Touchscreen Display

MBUX with Biometric Fingerprint Scanner

KEYLESS START ® and KEYLESS-GO ®

and KEYLESS-GO HANDS-FREE ACCESS with Electronic Trunk Closer Blind Spot Assist

PRE-SAFE ®

ATTENTION ASSIST

Active Brake Assist

Parking Damage Detection Wireless Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay

and Android Auto Heated Front Seats

Sunroof

18" Wheels

LED Taillamps and Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist

Ambient Lighting

DYNAMIC SELECT Optional Feature Highlights: AMG Line with Night Package DIGITAL LIGHT Intelligent Lighting System with Adaptive Curve Illumination

MB Navigation Ventilated Seats

Panorama Roof

Heated Steering Wheel

Advanced USB Package with additional USB data ports in front and rear, including 100W ports for quick and powerful charging

SiriusXM® Satellite Radio Equipment Feature Highlights: All content of Premium Trim

PARKTRONIC w/ Active Parking Assist

Surround View System with Guard 360° security functionality

Enhanced Ambient Lighting

Illuminated Door Sills

Inductive Wireless Charging

Burmester® 3D Surround System with Sound

Personalization Optional Feature Highlights: Driver Assistance Package

AMG Line with Night Package DIGITAL LIGHT Intelligent Lighting System with Adaptive Curve Illumination MB Navigation Ventilated Seats

Panorama Roof

Heated Steering Wheel

Advanced USB Package with additional USB data ports in front and rear, including 100W ports for quick and powerful charging SiriusXM® Satellite Radio Equipment Feature Highlights: All content of Exclusive Trim

MB Navigation

Head-Up Display

MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation Optional Feature Highlights: Driver Assistance Package

AMG Line with Night Package DIGITAL LIGHT Intelligent Lighting System with Adaptive Curve Illumination Dashcam

Ventilated Seats

Panorama Roof

Heated Steering Wheel

Integrated Toll Pass

Advanced USB Package with additional USB data ports in front and rear, including 100W ports for quick and powerful charging SiriusXM® Satellite Radio



