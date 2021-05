Mercedes-Benz is launching today two new all-wheel-drive versions of the EQA electric crossover, which was one of the most requested updates to the newly unveiled vehicles.



When the German automaker launched the EQA in January, the new electric vehicle was well-received, but the main complaint is that it was only offered with a single front-wheel-drive 140 kW drivetrain.

Now Mercedes-Benz is addressing the issue with two new all-wheel-drive versions of the electric crossover: